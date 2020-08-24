Top StoriesWorld

Twin Blasts Rock Philippines

By Pratidin Bureau
In a deadly incident, at least 14 reportedly died and several others sustained severe injuries after twin-blasts rocked the southern Philippine town of Jolo on Monday.

An ALJazeera report, sourcing the information to Philippine Red Cross Chief Richard Gordon, said that first explosion hit at approximately noon (04:00 GMT).

 A motorcycle laden with IED reportedly first blew off near a military truck.

Later, when authorities were busy cordoning off the area, another explosion was reportedly carried out by a female suicide bomber.

The report quoted Lieutenant Colonel Ronaldo Mateo, an army spokesman, as saying to Manila radio station DZMM, “A female suicide bomber detonated herself as a soldier stopped her from entering the cordoned area.”     

