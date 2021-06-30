Twitter Booked By Delhi Police Over Access To ‘Child Pornography’

Trouble mounts for Twitter as Delhi police has filed an FIR against the social media giant for allegedly giving access to ‘child pornography’ on their platform.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

As per a report, the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy, NCPCR had asked Delhi police to book Twitter alleging that it had found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on their platform which was easily accessible.

After a month, Delhi police has acknowledged the letter and said, “Acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter in the form of various accounts and links, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act has been registered by the Cyber Crime Unit, and investigation has been taken up.”

The complaint was against Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication India Private Ltd., it said.

Furthermore, NCPCR in their letter also stated that a “toolkit for deep and dark web” was also available on the microblogging platform, giving access to all, including children, to obtain CSAM.

