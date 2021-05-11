In an attempt to fight the devastating Covid situation in India, microblogging social media giant Twitter has donated $15 million (or approximately Rs 110 crores) to three NGOs – Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA.

While CARE has been given $10 million, Aid India and Sewa International USA have received USD 2.5 million each, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.

In a statement Twitter said, “This grant will support the procurement of lifesaving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) and CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines as part of Sewa International “s ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19” campaign.

“Equipment will be distributed to government hospitals and COVID-19 care centres and hospitals,” it said.

Houston-headquartered Sewa USA raised USD 17.5 million towards its India COVID-19 relief efforts, while, CARE is a leading humanitarian organisation fighting global poverty. Twitter said the grant of USD 10 million will support CARE’s urgent action to help address the deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections devastating India.

“Funds will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 care centres; providing oxygen, PPE kits and other critically needed emergency supplies for frontline health workers; and addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping ensure that people get vaccinated, particularly in remote, marginalised communities in India,” Twitter’s statement said.

“This grant will help under-resourced communities identify COVID symptoms, prevent spread, access care and treatment, benefit from medical equipment including oxygen, oximeters, thermometers, protective gear and vaccination, survive lockdowns, regain livelihoods and will strengthen hospitals and NGOs that serve rural and low-income communities,” Twitter added.

