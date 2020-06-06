Twitter finds Amul ‘utterly butterly’ unappetizing?

For decades Indian dairy cooperative society Amul has been a pioneer in creative communication for publishing some of the most remarkable advertisements especially those featuring the Amul Girl, the brand’s advertising mascot. However, on Friday, the micro-blogging website Twitter restricted Amul’s account. Since yesterday it took Tweeple and Amul by surprise and has been featuring in the top trending stories on the social media website. Twitter is yet to respond to the restriction, however, it has made the account operational once again. Amul’s managing director R.S. Sodhi commented in a report by Times of India that Twitter did not inform Amul before restricting the account.



Meanwhile, the Twitterati linked the restriction for an illustration by Amul boycotting Chinese products featuring the tagline ‘Exit the Dragon?” The cartoon illustrates the Amul Girl fighting a red dragon holding a placard describing ‘Made China’ along with the graphic of Tik Tok, a Chinese video-sharing social media app that is extremely popular in India. The illustration is now a pinned tweet on its official account.