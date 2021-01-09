Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump’s Account

Twitter on Friday announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement on Friday.

The decision taken by the California-based social media platform came into force two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol that lead to the death of five people.