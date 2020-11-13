Twitter Receives Govt Notice for Showing Leh as Part of J&K

Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The ministry issued a notice to the Global Vice President of the micro-blogging platform on November 9.

The ministry in its notice sent to the global Vice President of Twitter has mentioned that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir is a deliberate attempt by Twitter to undermine the will of the sovereign Parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory of India with its headquarter in Leh, according to an official statement.

The ministry has directed Twitter to explain within five working days as to why legal action should not be initiated against Twitter and its representatives for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map.