In a breakthrough, Twitter on Saturday removed the blue badge from the personal Twitter handle of Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu.

However, the official handle of the Vice President of India, @VPSecretariat, continues to have the blue tick.

As per a latest report published by ANI, “the blue verified badge was removed from the Vice President of India’s personal Twitter handle over inactivity, although several twitterers have put screenshots of handles that continue to have blue tick despite being inactive for over a year.”

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter informs people that the profile is of public interest and is authentic. In order to get the blue tick or badge, the account has to be authentic, notable, and active.

Twitter’s policy states that it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice if an account changes its username (@handle) or an account becomes inactive or incomplete or if the owner of the account is no longer for which position they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification since leaving such position.

The social media giant may also remove the blue verified badge from accounts that are found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules including impersonation or intentionally misleading people on Twitter by changing your display name or bio violations that result in immediate account suspension or repeated violations in Tweets, including but not limited to: hateful conduct policy, abusive behavior, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, or platform manipulation and spam policy.

