Twitter Row: Congress To Remain Active On Other Social Media Handles

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress on Thursday said that it has informed that it will remain active on other social media platforms after the microblogging site Twitter suspended accounts of several party members

The party in an official statement said: “Twitter India has locked the official handle of the main opposition Party–Congres–an unprecedented attack on the rising voice of the people. @RahulGandhi @INCIndia. Several accounts including Randeep Singh Surjewala have also been blocked by Twitter.”

“Twitter is closed, but other social media platforms of Congress are fully active and disseminating all necessary information and content,” informed the official statement.

Clarifying its position on the blocking of accounts of Congress party and several of its leaders, Twitter on Thursday said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging site it will continue to take proactive action if its rules are violated.

Earlier today, after blocking the official accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders, Twitter has also blocked the official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) for violating rules of the microblogging site.

