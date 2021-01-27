Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Delhi Violence

In the wake of widespread violence during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi, Twitter has suspended over 550 accounts from its platform, ANI reported.

“We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends,” Twitter spokesperson told ANI.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules, and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation,” the spokesperson added.

Twitter said it has also applied labels to tweets that were found be in violation of its “synthetic and manipulated media policy.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

Yesterday on Republic Day, the protesting farmers barged through police barricades and resorted to violence across several parts of Delhi during their tractor rally against the three new farm laws. Over 200 people were detained by Delhi police in connection with the violence. Several public and private properties were also damaged.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.