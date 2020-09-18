Twitter To Ramp Up Security Before US Prez Elections

Twitter has decided to tighten the security of top-notch politicians of the USA ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections.

As reported by AFP, the popular social media platform, which even POTUS uses extensively, will implement more sophisticated systems in place to track suspicious activity and shore up defenses against hackers.

The report quoted Twitter’s safety team as saying, “Implementing these security measures is a critical preventative step.”

It further said that it is “focused on keeping high-profile accounts on Twitter safe and secure during the 2020 US election.”

The accounts that will be provided with heightened security include the ones of federal and state politicians; political parties; candidates; presidential campaigns, and journalists who cover them.

It is mention-worthy that of late there have been instances of security breach at Twitter. The accounts of some of the most influential people in the country including Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Bill Gates, among others, were hacked, albeit for a brief period.