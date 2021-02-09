Two Adivasi Youths Injured in Firing at Kimin

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam youth shot by arunachalis
78

In an unfortunate incident, two Adivasi youths from Assam have been reportedly injured in firing by miscreants at Kimin township of Papum Pare district.

The youths identified as Jayanta Tanti and Shiva Mallick who work in a restaurant have been shot by Arunachali miscreants in market area of Kimin township on Monday evening.

As per information, there were two rounds of firing heard by locals and miscreants were wearing mask. After receiving the information, the Kimin police has cordon off the area and man hunted has been launched.

However, the locals also observed road blockade following the incident protesting against the firing on the two Adivasi youths.

