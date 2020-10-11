Two Aeroplanes Collide in France, Five Dead

In a deadly clash between two aeroplanes on Saturday, five people were killed in western France.

A small microlight aircraft carrying two passengers collided with a tourist plane with three people onboard in Loches in the Indre-et-Loire department, AFP reported.

The report quoted local government official Nadia Seghier as saying, “(The microlight) landed on the fence around a house without harming anyone else, (the DA40) several hundred metres away in an uninhabited area,” Seghier said. “All five people involved died.”

The identities of the victims and the cause of the collision have so far not been released.