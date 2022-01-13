NationalTop Stories

Two Blasts Near Congress Leaders’ Houses In Manipur’s Imphal

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a grenade exploded near the houses of two Congress leaders in Manipur’s Imphal on Wednesday.

Notably, the incident took place ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled on February 27 and March 3 in two phases.

As per reports, nobody was injured in the blast.

The first blast occurred at around 2.20am when a grenade was lobbed at the gates of former MLA Salam Joy Singh’s home at Samurou Naorem Chakpram.

30 minutes after, an IED exploded at the gate of Khuraijam Ratankumar Singh’s house at Kanglasangomsang..

Window panes and walls of his outhouse and some vehicles were reportedly damaged in the blast.

Both Ratankumar and Singh are Congress ticket aspirants from the Khurai and Wangoi assembly constituencies respectively.

