Two CBI DSPs Suspended For Running Bribery Racket

Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), RK Sangwan and RK Rishi, of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been suspended by the government for three weeks after the duo were caught running an organised bribery racket within the agency.

As per reports, the agency arrested RK Rishi after a bribery amount worth Rs 30 lakh was traced to him. The two officers had been running the racket since 2018 along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI. They were allegedly leaking confidential case-related information to some companies that were being investigated for bank frauds.

According to the agency, bribes worth Rs 55 lakh were paid to RK Rishi and inspector Kapil Dhankad, besides favours to at least three companies. Both were suspended by the CBI director in view of the same.

In its FIR registered last month, the CBI had named nine people, including four of its officers, two advocates and office-bearers of a couple of companies. It stated that the four CBI officers, along with the two advocates, and certain other accused have been found “compromising the integrity of the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.

“Details of the investigation of many other cases, including confidential notes and directions, have been communicated by (Sameer Kumar) Singh to Sangwan and Rishi on pecuniary considerations to protect the interests of the accused,” it further said.

Investigation on the matter is currently going on. CBI suspects that the magnitude of the racket could be much bigger as there have been bank fraud cases worth Rs 90,000 in last two years alone.