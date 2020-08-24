Top StoriesHealthNational

Two Days Before Monsoon Session, Haryana Assembly Speaker Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Just two days before the commencement of the Monsoon session at Haryana Vidhan Sabha, its speaker Gian Chand Gupta has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Gupta was tested for the contagion on Sunday, and his report showing him being positive came on Monday.

The Indian Express reported that the condition of the speaker, who represents Panchkula constituency, is stable and is under home isolation.

Several MLAs of Haryana have been infected by the virus. BJP MLA, Aseem Goel, who represents Ambala (City) constituency has tested positive and is also under home isolation. Another BJP MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap has also tested positive.     

