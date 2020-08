Two Dead In Road Mishap In Boko

A woman and a man lost their lives in a road accident at Bandapara in Boko today while they were going back home from Guwahati.

As per sources, the accident took place when an Alto K10 bearing registration number AS01 DK 9365 lost control and ran into a tree adjacent to the road.

Two people died on the spot, while two others sustained severe injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad Sharma (65) and Ganga Chetri (45).