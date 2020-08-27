Top StoriesNational

Two Dead, Several Trapped After Toilet Collapse

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, two died and more feared trapped after a portion of a toilet collapsed at Mishra building in the Nagpada area of Byculla, Mumbai.

The incident happened at around 1pm when a part of the toilet potion of the building collapsed abruptly.

A 12 year old girl and a 70 year old woman succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to JJ hospital. Four more are feared trapped inside the building.

Upon receiving the information, police and firefighters immediately rushed to the spot. Five fire tenders, a quick response vehicle and ambulances have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, an official said.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad visited the site in Nagpada amid rescue operations.

