Two Died of Electrocution Despite Attempt To Rescue

In a moving and unfortunate incident, two people reportedly died of electrocution at Kabuganj in Cachar while electrification work was going on at home.

The deceased – one woman and a young boy – have been identified as Babli Pal (45) and Qadir Hussain Laskar.

As per sources, Pal, who was a lecturer at Badarpur Navin Chandra College, got electrocuted first.

Laskar, a daily wage earner, got electrocuted while trying to save Pal.

Before other people could intervene and save them, the two breathed their last.