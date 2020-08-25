Two Died of Electrocution Despite Attempt To Rescue
In a moving and unfortunate incident, two people reportedly died of electrocution at Kabuganj in Cachar while electrification work was going on at home.
The deceased – one woman and a young boy – have been identified as Babli Pal (45) and Qadir Hussain Laskar.
As per sources, Pal, who was a lecturer at Badarpur Navin Chandra College, got electrocuted first.
Laskar, a daily wage earner, got electrocuted while trying to save Pal.
Before other people could intervene and save them, the two breathed their last.