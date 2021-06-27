Two Explosions Rock Jammu Airforce Station, 1 Injured

Two explosions rocked the technical area of Jammu airport in the wee hours of Sunday leaving one person injured.

In this connection, one suspected militant has been held along with seizure of an IED weighing five kgs and an over-ground worker has been apprehended too, reports have stated.

“Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area,” IAF tweeted. “There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,” it added.

As per reports the low intensity blasts took place at around 1.45 am and could be heard within the radius of a kilometre.

A roof of a building was ripped off, while, the second explosion took on the ground.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad and a team of forensic experts are present in the technical area and an investigation is underway.