Two Killed In Arunachal Flash Floods, Heavy Damage Reported

Two persons were killed in flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday after they were swept away by the swirling water of the Ego river in Lepa Rada district.

The victims were known to be Bato Doye and Purna Bahadur Thakuria. The body of one victim was recovered while the other one remains missing.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his twitter handle and expressed anguish. He also promised ex-gratia relief to the victim families.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended. I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses,” he tweeted.

Rain-triggered flash floods in several rivers and rivulets created havoc in the districts of West Siang, Siang and East Siang in the last couple of days in the state.

According to officials, bridges collapsed and road communication was snapped at several places. The actual damage to property and crop is however yet to be assessed.