Two Killed in Witch-Hunt in Karbi Anglong

In a hideous and horrifying incident of superstitions clouding our judgment and conscience, a group of persons killed two people accusing them of practicing witchcraft at Langhin, Karbi Anglong.

The deceased have been identified as Bijay Garh and Ramawati Haluwa.

The Police, however, have arrested 9 people involved in the witch-hunt. They are Jonali Garh, Kajal Garh, Bhujel Garh, Sitaram Garh, Rabilal Garh, Krishna Garh, Rajen Garh, Ramsing Garh and Sanju Garh.