Two Massive Fires Reported In Assam, Meghalaya

A massive fire has been reported at Rajabala in Meghalaya on Friday.

At least three shops including pharmacy, clothing store and stationery store were gutted in the massive fire.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical short circuit. Sources say goods worth rupees 30-40 lakh were reportedly destroyed.

In another instance, the house of one Kandarp Das in Bajali’s Kharadhara was completely burned down due to a gas cylinder blast. The fire was later doused by fire brigade.