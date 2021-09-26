Two Meghalaya Minor Girls Kidnapped, Rescued From Assam

Two minor girls from East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya have been rescued from Kalain area in Assam’s Cachar district, and two people were arrested for kidnapping them.

As per reports, acting on complaints, Meghalaya Police launched an investigation and managed to track the whereabouts of the girls with the help of its Assam counterpart. Kalain is 300 kilometres (190 mi) east of Guwahati The arrested duo – Saydul Islam and Raju – had befriended the minors and later kidnapped them, he said on Saturday.



“The girls have been safely brought back to the district and they will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after completion of formalities,” an official was quoted as saying in the PTI report.





