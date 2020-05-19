Two More Areas Declared ‘Containment Zone’ in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kamrup Metro district administration has declared two more areas in Guwahati as ‘Containment Zone’. The Haryana Bhawan in Narayannagar at Bharalumukh and SP Roy Path in Bhootnath has been declared as containment zone after COVID-19 positive patients detected from the areas.

Any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified containment zones are barred till the areas are declared safe as per the guidelines of the union ministry of health and family welfare.

“Any movement of any unauthorized individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect,” stated in an order issued by the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district.

