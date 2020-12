Two More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Assam

Four coronavirus patients succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death tally in Assam to 1040.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Mafida Begum (63) of Sivasagar and Late Juna Khatun (75) of Dhubri.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, posted by heath minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the death rate now stood at 0.48 per cent.