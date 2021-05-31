Two More Covid Auto Ambulances Launched In Guwahati

In a bid to help Guwahati residents, the Lions Club of Gauhati added two more Covid auto ambulances with an oxygen cylinder to serve any patient infected with the deadly contagion.

The initiative, a free service was launched by the 52 year old club on May 12.

According to the club members atleast 70 patients in the city has availed the auto service.

“This initiative was launched on May 12 and over 70 patients have so far availed the service. The ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinder,” club member Manoj Bhajanka told ANI.

He further elaborated on the service of these auto ambulances and said, “Many times COVID patients do not get oxygen at the right time when their oxygen levels are low, which leads to severe problems and even deaths. These auto-ambulances are equipped with oxygen cylinder, masks and sanitisers. The drivers of the auto-ambulance are equipped with safety measures like PPE kit, mask, face shield, gloves etc.”

Auto-ambulance services of Lions Club of Gauhati can be availed free of cost to any reachable destination within the city and surroundings through a booking over prescribed telephone numbers – 9435688888, 9435035000 which are available 24X7, stated the Lions Club member.