Two More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

Assam registered two coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on twitter.

Out of the two deaths, one was reported from Sonitpur and the other was reported from Nagaon.

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Rupa Devi (50) of Sonitpur and Late Bhaoreswar Bordoloi (78) of Nagaon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Please take care. Om Shanti,” he tweeted

The death tally of the state now stood at 989, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.