Two NDFB militants were nabbed by Police today at Hosong in Rangia while they came to collect extortion money from one Leben Boro.

Identified as Nikhil Kumar Basumatary of Baksa and Dimbeshwar Musahari of East Jengrengpar, the two were nabbed while they tried to escape.

The Police recovered one pistol, live bullets, mobile phone and cash from the militants.