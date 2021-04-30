Two Neo-JMB Cadres Arrested from Dhubri: DGP

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday informed that two cadres of banned terrorist outfit Neo-JMB (Jamaat-il-Mujahideen Bangladesh have been arrested by the Assam Police from the Lalkura area in Dhubri district.

The DGP informed that four firearms and Rs 1.02 lakh in fake Indian currency note have been recovered from one of the cadres.

The DGP in a tweet said, “In a joint operation with Special Branch, Assam Police and a Central Agency, Dhubri Police apprehended two Neo-JMB Cadres from Larkura area under Gauripur PS. One of the cadres was apprehended with four firearms and Rs 1.02 lakhs in fake Indian currency note.”

He further urged the Muslim community to come forward and assist the Assam Police in identifying other members of the terror outfit and help the police in bringing all radicalised elements to the mainstream.

“In this matter, we appeal to the respected Muslim community and their leaders to come forward and assist us in identifying the other members of this module. We also appeal to them to help us bring all such radicalized elements to the mainstream,” he said.