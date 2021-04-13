Two Rhinos from Pobitora Translocated to Manas National Park

The Manas National Park which saw its entire rhino population decimated during a prolonged disturbed period now has close to 50 rhinos as two more rhinos from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been translocated to Manas on Tuesday. With these two rhinos- one adult male and one female, the total number of rhinos in the national park is now 49.

On Saturday three rhino calves have been shifted to Manas National Park from Kaziranga, which were rescued during the 2019 Assam flood.

According to reports, Manas National Park has not witnessed any poaching of rhinos in the last four years as the translocated population continues to thrive.

Director of Manas, Amal Chandra Sarmah said that the rhinos were transported from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary maintaining strict security and veterinary surveillance protocol.

He further stated that during the transportation process members from the various teams formed by the Translocation Core Committee (TCC) that includes officials and staff from the Assam forest department, College of veterinary Science, Khanapara, Assam Police, AFPF, WWF-India, WTI, Aaranyak and other organizations accompanied the rhino convoy that covered a distance of approximately181 km to reach Manas around 10:30 pm on Monday.

He said that this is the eighth round of rhino translocation under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020.