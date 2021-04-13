Two Rhinos from Pobitora Translocated to Manas National Park

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rhino
26

The Manas National Park which saw its entire rhino population decimated during a prolonged disturbed period now has close to 50 rhinos as two more rhinos from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been translocated to Manas on Tuesday. With these two rhinos- one adult male and one female, the total number of rhinos in the national park is now 49.

On Saturday three rhino calves have been shifted to Manas National Park from Kaziranga, which were rescued during the 2019 Assam flood.

According to reports, Manas National Park has not witnessed any poaching of rhinos in the last four years as the translocated population continues to thrive.

Related News

Activist, ‘Court’ Actor Vira Sathidar Dies Of COVID-19…

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, Two BJP MPs Test COVID +VE

Prez Kovind Greets Nation on Vaisakhi, Other Festivals

Assam Gears Up to Celebrate Bohag Bihu Amid COVID-19

Director of Manas, Amal Chandra Sarmah said that the rhinos were transported from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary maintaining strict security and veterinary surveillance protocol.

He further stated that during the transportation process members from the various teams formed by the Translocation Core Committee (TCC) that includes officials and staff from the Assam forest department, College of veterinary Science, Khanapara, Assam Police, AFPF, WWF-India, WTI, Aaranyak and other organizations accompanied the rhino convoy that covered a distance of approximately181 km to reach Manas around 10:30 pm on Monday.

He said that this is the eighth round of rhino translocation under the Indian Rhino Vision 2020.

Visuals of the rhinos being shifted to Manas National Park

You might also like
Top Stories

Quake measuring 6.3 rocks PoK

Top Stories

Farmer Protest: No Resolution Yet, Next Meeting On Dec 9

World

Pakistan arrests 44 JeM terrorists

Top Stories

Five More Succumb To Covid-19 In Assam

Regional

Japanese Encephalitis claims a life in Sonitpur

Environment

‘Cyclone Amphan’ to Intensify into Extremely Severe Storm: IMD

Comments
Loading...