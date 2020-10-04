Two Road Projects To Take Off In Nazira

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
98

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated two road projects in Sivasagar’s Nazira.

The two projects Rohdoi Ali (6 km) and Maduri Gohain Ali (3.8 km) will be built at a cost of Rs. 547.27 lakhs under State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) ain  Nazira and Amguri Road Division.

Furthermore, the minister paid his respects to former Assam chief minister Hiteshwar Saikia and announced Rs 25 lakhs for the renovation of Saikia’s memorial site and park.

Related News

Delhi: Kashmiri Youths Arrested For Allegedly Planning…

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

Flash Floods Hit Italy, France After Heavy Rainfall

Karnataka BJP Minister Quits Cabinet

“I owe a lot to Assam’s Former CM Late Hiteshwar Saikia for teaching me the fundamentals of politics & life! Today, on a visit to his Samadhi Sthal and park in Nazira, I paid floral tribute to him in reverence. Government of Assam has decided to allocate Rs 25 lakh for each site for renovation,” Sarma said.

You might also like
Regional

Sarusajai Stadium Converts Into Workplace of NHM: Himanta

Top Stories

COVID-19: People Not Wearing Masks Digging Graves in Indonesia

Top Stories

Actor Kiran Kumar Tests COVID-19+, But ‘Asymptomatic’

Top Stories

Takeaways from G7 Summit

Regional

Sankardev death anniversary celebrated across the state

Regional

Mariani Mob Lynching: 16 Accused Arrested So Far

Comments
Loading...