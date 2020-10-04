Two Road Projects To Take Off In Nazira

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated two road projects in Sivasagar’s Nazira.

The two projects Rohdoi Ali (6 km) and Maduri Gohain Ali (3.8 km) will be built at a cost of Rs. 547.27 lakhs under State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD-G) ain Nazira and Amguri Road Division.

Furthermore, the minister paid his respects to former Assam chief minister Hiteshwar Saikia and announced Rs 25 lakhs for the renovation of Saikia’s memorial site and park.

“I owe a lot to Assam’s Former CM Late Hiteshwar Saikia for teaching me the fundamentals of politics & life! Today, on a visit to his Samadhi Sthal and park in Nazira, I paid floral tribute to him in reverence. Government of Assam has decided to allocate Rs 25 lakh for each site for renovation,” Sarma said.