Typhoon Vamco: 53 Dead, 22 Missing In Philippines

The death toll from Typhoon Vamco that lashed the Philippines island ofn this week has mounted to 53, the Philippines National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.

According to PNP officials 22 are still missing in the Luzon island and the death tally is likely to increase with rescuers continuing to search for the missinng

The rescue operations are ongoing in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela in the northern Philippines.

“Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said in an interview with radio DZBB on Saturday that one rescuer was electrocuted on Friday night. Mamba, who described the flooding as the worst in memory, appealed for helicopters, adding that some of the flooded areas cannot be accessed by land,” an ANI report stated.

Meanwhile, evacuation centres are full, he said, adding some victims were moving in with neighbours amid Covid-19 concerns, the report said.

Typhoon Vamco lashed a big part of Luzon, home to approximately half of the country’s 110 million population and 70 per cent of economic activity.