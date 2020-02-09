U-19 WC Final 2020: Bangladesh beat India by 3 wickets

Bangladesh produced a combined effort with both bat and ball as they defeated defending champions India by 3 wickets in the final to lift their maiden Under-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom (South Africa) on Sunday.

Chasing a meager 178-run target, the Tigers looked in trouble on numerous occasions but injured Parvez Hossain Emon led the chase with a solid 47 off 79 balls. Skipper Akbar Ali provided excellent support from the other end, building a crucial 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Emon. In the end, Ali (43*) steered Bangladesh across the finish line with 23 balls to spare after their target was reduced to 170 (DLS) in 46 overs due to rain interruption. 33 extras also didn’t help India’s cause, defending a small total. Ravi Bishnoi produced a magical spell, claiming 4/30 but that went in vain as the pacers led the team down.

Earlier, a batting collapse (7 wickets for 21) restricted India to 177 all out in 47.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 in the final and ended up as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 400 runs.