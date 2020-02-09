U19 Cricket WC: India to take on Bangladesh in Final

India will take on Bangladesh in the final of the U-19 World Cup Cricket at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday. Bangladesh is in the final of the Under-19 World Cup for the first time, while India will be playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

The two captains ahead of today's final.



Winning all five matches, team India is unbeaten in the tournament so far. They are four-time champions and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, emerged as the dark horse and have beaten teams like South Africa and New Zealand in their journey to the finals. Bangladesh team is also unbeaten in this tournament.