U19 WC final 2020: 5 players found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Three Bangladesh players and two Indian players have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code Of Conduct following ugly scenes post the Under 19 World Cup final in Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9). Bangladesh’s famous win in the final saw both teams getting into altercations during the celebrations for which the skipper Akbar Ali even apologized.

Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan are the three Bangladesh players found guilty of breaching Article 2.21. The Indian duo of Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were receiving another charge for breaching Article 2.5. The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski, Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri and the fourth umpire Patrick Bongni Jele. The sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy have been accepted by all five players.

Towhid Hridoy received a sanction of ten suspension points which equates to six demerit points. Hossain and Akash received a sanction of eight suspension points that equates to six demerit points whereas Hasan received four suspension points that equate to five demerit points.

Bishnoi, who came up with a stellar effort with the ball in the final, received five demerit points for breaching Article 2.21 and two more for breaching Article 2.5. During Bangladesh’s run chase he was found to have used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter. The incident occurred in the 23rd over following Avishek Das’s dismissal and it earned him two more demerit points, making it seven in total.

The demerit points will be on the players’ record for a period of two years. A suspension point will have a player ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U19 or A-team international match. As a result, whenever these players take part in their next international assignment either at the senior level or the Under 19 level, the suspension points will be applied.

“The match was hard-fought, as you would expect in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final, but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport,” Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said. “Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team.

“It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket.”