UAE Extends Ban On Flights From India Till August 2

By Pratidin Bureau

UAE carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that passenger flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2 this year.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Khaleej Times reported citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations.

“We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities,” Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

