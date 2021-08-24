UAE Temporarily Suspends Visa-on-arrival for Passengers Arriving from India

UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline, which is the second flag carrier of the UAE, said in a tweet that it is working to update its website with the latest information.

“The authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days,” Etihad said on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to a query by a passenger whether an Indian citizen holding a US visa can fly to Abu Dhabi and get visa-on-arrival and travel to Dubai without quarantine.

The airline also advised passengers to “please keep an eye on https: //bit.ly/TravelGuideEN for latest regulations”.

The latest travel update is applicable to passengers having a visa or residence permit issued by the US, the UK or a European Union member state, reported PTI.

The report said that travel regulations to and from the UAE have frequently changed in recent weeks considering the developing COVID-19 situation.

On April 22, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced that its flights from India to the UAE will be suspended for 10 days.

On August 5, the UAE lifted a ban on transit passengers from India.

On August 10, the UAE’s flag carrier Emirates announced that UAE residents flying in from India and five other nations are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry.

