UBER Drivers Stage Protest Against DTO’s New Rules

The Uber-OLA drivers have staged a protest in front of the head office situated in Jayanagar, Guwahati against the new rules imposed by the District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (M).

A section of Uber drivers has staged a protest by blocking the roads and by taking off the passengers in the cars.

The protestors urged the UBER and OLA drivers who are still running their cars to go off-road opposing the decision of the DTO.

The protest also leads to traffic chaos in the Beltola area.

The UBER drivers have expressed anger over the decision of the DTO regarding the new permits for which they have come to the streets to protest against it.

It may be mentioned that the transport authority has launched an operation at the UBER office on Saturday last and found that the bike service under the app has been banned as it found that the bikes are riding without any valid documents.