Udalguri: 3 Dead in a Road Accident

In a tragic incident, three persons died in an accident at National Highway 15 at Rowta in Udalguri district. The speeding bike hit a night super bus while trying to overtake a truck.

The deceased have been identified as David Daimary (29), Pranjit Lahkar (22) and Munindra Saimary (22).

The bike-rider David Daimary died in the spot while the other two Pranjit Lahkar died at GMCH and Munindra died at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place while all the three were heading towards Orang from Rowta in a bike.

Police seized the bus bearing registration number AS 01-EC-0811.