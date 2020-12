The Flying Squad in an operation at different places in Udalguri seized 40 cartons of foreign liquor ahead of the BTC elections.

The Flying Squad seized the liquor from a Bolero pick-up van with registration number AS 12AC 6538 while it was on its way to Majbat from Balimur in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Flying Squad of the election department also apprehended the driver of the vehicle while two others absconded from the scene.