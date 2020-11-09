Udalguri: Himanta Holds Bike Rally, Rides Scooter Himself

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took part in a bike rally brought out by the BJP workers in the run up to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. He was seen riding a scooter at Bhairubkunda in Udalguri district along with his party workers.

The minister posted a facebook status along with a video where he was seen riding along with his party workers and members. He described the event as an “unforgettable experience”.

“Pablo Picasso once said ~ Youth has no age!

Today, at Bhairabkunda in #Udalguri, I could not resist from joining young & energetic BJP Assam Pradesh karyakartas in a Bike Rally. Enjoyed cheering out with them in support of our party.

Unforgettable experience! Grateful ”

Sarma was accompanied by BJP national general secretary, Mangaldoi MP Dilip Saikia and Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das.

Furthermore, he attended multiple public meetings in the district.