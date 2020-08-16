Udalguri: Intoxicated Father Stabs Son to Death

By Pratidin Bureau
In a shocking incident on Sunday, a father stabbed his son to death in Khoirabari, Udalguri district.

As per sources the father, Uttam Sarnia from Jhargaon village was intoxicated when he attacked two of his sons. The younger son, Rajani Sarnia succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed multiple times while the elder son, Bikram Sarnia is critically injured and is currently admitted to GMCH.

The accused has been arrested by the Khoirabari police soon after.

