A man has died on Wednesday after a group of wild elephants near the India-Bhutan border went berserk and attacked him.

According to sources, the incident happened at Rajagarh no 4 of Udalguri district when the man was guarding the area at night. During his shift, a group of wild elephants surrounded and attacked him, killing him on the spot.

A grim situation has shadowed the area with the forest department as well as his village people mourning his death.