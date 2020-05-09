Uddhab Bharali develops Air Sanitizer to Fight Corona

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Courtesy : Hassinur Alom
Uddhab Bharali – the Padma Shri (2019) awardee, who has created and patented over 140 brilliant inventions made out of things that we see or use on a day-to-day basis.

This time, Bharali has developed a new bio-safety technology in support of the global initiatives for research to prevent the spread and impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Sanitizer through Vaporizer: It is a safe and very effective multi-functional sanitizer to protect your family from Covid-19.

The Air Sanitizer is suitable to fit across all vaporizer machines available in the market. Having no noxious side effects. It is safe for children.

The Air Sanitizer was successfully tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and it got a nod from the premier research and development organization of the country.

