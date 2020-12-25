UGC Announces New Online Open Courses

In a first, the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) set up under the inter-university centre of University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced new undergraduate and post graduate engineering courses on Swayam portal for January semester.

A total of 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCS) will be offered on the portal.

Students can procure the entire list of Massive Online Open Courses at the official UGC website ugc.ac.in or Swayam portal at swayam.gov.in/CEC.

The candidates enrolled as regular or part-time students with the affiliated colleges and universities including the Delhi University, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be allowed to avail the course-credit transfer benefit from this system.