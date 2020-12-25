Top StoriesNational

UGC Announces New Online Open Courses

By Pratidin Bureau
346

In a first, the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) set up under the inter-university centre of University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced new undergraduate and post graduate engineering courses on Swayam portal for January semester.

A total of 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCS) will be offered on the portal.

Click here for undergraduate courses

Related News

Al-Qaeda Leader Omar Sheikh To Be Released Tomorrow

Assam: Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For 27 Highway Projects

Jaipur Journalist Dies After Being Assaulted With Iron Rods

Amit Shah To Receive Grand Welcome – Himanta

Click here for postgraduate courses.

Students can procure the entire list of Massive Online Open Courses at the official UGC website ugc.ac.in or Swayam portal at swayam.gov.in/CEC.

The candidates enrolled as regular or part-time students with the affiliated colleges and universities including the Delhi University, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be allowed to avail the course-credit transfer benefit from this system.

You might also like
Top Stories

Shooter Gold Medallist Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP

National

India: COVID-19 Tally at 46,433 with 3900 new cases in 24 Hrs

World

Imran Khan Breaks Diplomatic Protocol

Top Stories

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar For Sanjib Pol Deka

Regional

Guwahati: India’s Longest River Ropeway To Launch On August 24

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | England to battle it out with Colombia as last…

Comments
Loading...