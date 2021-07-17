UGC Issues Academic Calendar, UG & PG Admission To Close By Sept 30

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday issued the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session.

According to the academic calendar of the higher education regulator, all admissions to both first-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have to be completed by September 30.

Further, classes have to commence from October 1 for the first-year UG and PG students, the academic calendar stated.

However, the commission has also stated in case there is a delay in the declaration of Class 12 board results, the colleges and universities can start the new session from October 18, the guidelines read.

Meanwhile, the classes can be held offline, online, or in a blended mode depending on the Covid situation and the varsity’s decision.

The UGC has directed universities to refund the complete fees in case students cancel their admissions by October 31.

“It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/ migrations up to October 31, 2021. Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC guidelines on the academic calendar said.

The Commission while announcing the calendar further added that the colleges and universities can plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break, etc. between October 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022, following necessary Covid protocols as issued by the authorities.