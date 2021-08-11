UGC-NET Application Process Begins, Exams In October

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened its online portal for submission of the application form for UGC—NET June 2021 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The application process will begin on August 10, while the last date of application is September 5 at 11.50 pm. The examinations will be held from October 6 to October 11 in two shifts.

The agency has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

“Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.” the official notification reads.

NTA further clarified that the slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Chairman To Take Action Against Opposition MPs For Creating Ruckus