UGC NET Dec 2020 & June 2021 From Nov 20 To Dec 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations will be held from November 20 to December 5.

The examinations for December 2020 and June 2021 semesters will be held jointly this year as the 2020 December examination was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The admit cards for the candidates of the UGC NET examination will be released soon by the NTA.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be given an option to download the admit cards from UGC’s official website, said the notification.

To facilitate the aspirants, the NTA has also issued helpline number 011-40759000.

NTA Senior Director Sadhna Parashar said a new schedule has been released for the exams that were being postponed many times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The examination will be held on November 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, and December 1, 3, 4, 5.