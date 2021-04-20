UGC-NET Exams For December 2020 Cycle Deferred

Amid spurt in cases of coronavirus, the UGC NET exam scheduled to begin on May 2 has been postponed, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Tuesday.

UGC NET exam conducted twice a year was scheduled to be held till May 17. Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak last year, the December 2020 cycle was rescheduled to be held in May.

“However, looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam,” the National Testing Agency has said.

The UGC NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).