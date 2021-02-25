Top StoriesNationalWorld

UK: Nirav Modi’s Extradition To Be Decided Today

By Pratidin Bureau
In charges of fraud and money laundering, a UK court on Thursday will give a hearing whether jailed diamond merchant Nirav Modi can be extradited to India.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Nirav Modi, 49, is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as judge Samuel Goozee is set to hand down his judgment. The court ruling will then be sent to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for an appeal in the High Court from either side depending on the outcome/

Modi was arrested on an extradition warrant on March 19, 2019. His multiple attempts for bail have been repeatedly turned down.

Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings.

